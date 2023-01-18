Chase Summerville of Albion has been named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Midway University in Midway, Kentucky. To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full time and obtain a 3.60 grade-point average for the semester.
Summerville named to dean's list
