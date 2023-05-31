Saegertown Heritage will begin summer tours of the McGill House. The cabin was constructed in 1802, making it the oldest original structure in Crawford County. It is outfitted to represent a typical western Pennsylvania frontier home from 1812. The guided tours are free to the public, every first Saturday of the month through October.
The Saegertown Heritage Society Museum is also open every second and fourth Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring special exhibits and local history.
• Group tours: Call (814) 763-4101 and leave a message.
