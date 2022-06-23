The 11th Bush Investment Group Summer Concerts in the Park series, organized by Meadville Council on the Arts, begins June 30. The free concerts will be staged each Thursday through Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. in Diamond Park.
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
In the event of inclement weather, concerts will be held at Unitarian Universalist Church of Meadville, 346 Chestnut St.
Scheduled performers are Concord Station on June 30; In Crowd, July 7; Jeff Fetterman Blues Band, July 14; Stormalong Scoundrels, July 21; and Derek Davis Duo, July 28.
The concert series will conclude with a community jam featuring local musicians on Aug. 4.
PA Sound LLC of Meadville will provide the sound system used in the concerts, which are made possible by support from local businesses and community members.
• More information: Call (814) 336-5051.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.