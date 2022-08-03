Meadville Council on the Arts concludes the summer concert series in Diamond Park on Thursday with a free community jam session at 7 p.m. All instruments and skill levels are welcome.
Spectators are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. Musicians, on the other hand, should bring their instruments!
This week’s event is sponsored by Fine Print.
In the event of rain, the jam will be moved to Unitarian Universalist Church of Meadville, 346 Chestnut St.
