Stuffed pork chop dinners benefiting Samaritan’s Purse Shoebox shipping are available for preorder through Saturday.
Dinners are available by free-will donation and will be available for pickup at designated times between 4 and 6 p.m. Nov. 5. Drive-thru pickup will take place in the parking lot of Faith Geneva United Methodist Church, Route 285, Conneaut Lake.
Proceeds support the delivery of gift-filled shoeboxes through the Samaritan’s Purse program.
• To place orders: Call Jo An at (814) 724-4871 or Brenda at (814) 425-7580.
