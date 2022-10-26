Stuffed pork chop dinners benefiting Samaritan’s Purse Shoebox shipping are available for preorder through Saturday.

Dinners are available by free-will donation and will be available for pickup at designated times between 4 and 6 p.m. Nov. 5. Drive-thru pickup will take place in the parking lot of Faith Geneva United Methodist Church, Route 285, Conneaut Lake.

Proceeds support the delivery of gift-filled shoeboxes through the Samaritan’s Purse program.

To place orders: Call Jo An at (814) 724-4871 or Brenda at (814) 425-7580.

 

