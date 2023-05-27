Jamestown Study Club
Feng shui, what is that? Bonnie Hovanik presented the answer at the May meeting of the Jamestown Study Class. Feng shui is an ancient discipline based on the basic elements for survival: wood, fire, earth, water, metal. In modern times, it is believed that having items in decor, arranged properly, will bring us into harmony with nature, and create positive energy in our lives. It is recommended to create a welcoming entrance into your home for both visitors and residents. Water fountains bring movement and sound, as would water in nature. Careful arrangement of furniture allows positive energy to flow through the home.
Can gorillas talk? Sandy Laurie presented a program on Koko the gorilla. Koko was world famous for her ability to use a form of sign language to communicate with humans. She also requested to have a pet kitten, which she nurtured. Her fame brought visitors such as Betty White and Robin Williams, who helped to raise funding for the Gorilla Foundations Preserve in Santa Cruz, California. Some of Koko’s language skills have come under question since her trainer, Dr. Francine “Penny” Patterson, was always present with visitors to interpret Koko’s responses, and she did not keep any notes about her methods, Laurie reported. Koko died at the preserve in 2018 at the age of 46.
