The Study Class met at The Manor in Jamestown for its May 10 meeting.
President Estella Hyde led the meeting in discussions on the program for next year, bylaw changes and election of officers.
The new officers will be Estella Hyde, president, Sandy John, vice president, Patty Andrews, recording secretary, and Karen Shilling, treasurer. The Entertainment Committee will be Merry McConnor, Sharon Woodard and Pat Kirby. The Program Committee will be Barbara Stuver, Helen Oyen and Pat Fry.
Joan Chapman gave a report on "The Blue People of Kentucky." In 1820, Martin Fugate married Elizabeth Smith in Troublesome Creek, Kentucky. They had seven children, four of them were blue skinned. Isolated back in the hills of Kentucky allowed the recessive trait to be passed on to various members of the Fugate family for about 150 years.
It was not until the 1960s that a doctor was able to treat two decedents of the Fugates for the condition called methemoglobinemia. This condition is due to an enzyme that affects the ability of oxygen to be carried in the blood. The Fugate family had congenital methemoglobinemia and there are not any definitively known decedents living today with blue skin. There is an acquired form of this condition due to some medications that is generally treatable.
Stuver gave a report on "Preserving the World Seed Supply." She opened with some Bible verses pertaining to the topic. She spoke of a company in Meadville started by Calvin Ernst in 1964 that provided the crown vetch along Pennsylvania highways which now provides many native seeds and natural plant materials for many customers. The company started with 25 acres and today has 10,000 acres, 100 staff and 400 native and naturalized seeds and products. She also reported on the "doomsday vault" in Norway and other places of seed supplies in the event of catastrophic weather or other major damage to nature.
The next meeting will be a luncheon on June 14 at noon.
