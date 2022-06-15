Petty Officer 3rd Class Cassidy Gonzalez, a native of Stoneboro, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola operating out of Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.
Gonzalez joined the Navy four years ago. Today, Gonzalez serves as a hospital corpsman.
“Joining the Navy was a stepping stone for me,” Gonzalez said. “I didn’t want to go to college right away but I did want to do something where I could help people.”
Growing up in Stoneboro, Gonzalez attended Lakeview High School and graduated in 2018. Today, Gonzalez relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Stoneboro to succeed in the military.
“The importance of having a close-knit community and good support system is something I brought with me from my hometown to my Navy career,” Gonzalez said.
This continues to help Gonzalez while serving with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola.
Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola, also known as Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP), is older than 26 states and is in its second century of service. It is one of the country's oldest and most respected military medical facilities. NHP continues to provide health care to over 150,000 beneficiaries in its main facility and ten branch clinics across five states.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Gonzalez and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I never considered myself a leader before, but being in the Navy has pushed me outside my comfort zone and taught me to be a leader,” Gonzalez said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.