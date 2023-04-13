The Johnson-Shaw Stereoscopic Museum, 423 Chestnut St., Meadville, is currently featuring a new exhibit called “There’s No Place Like Home.”
On display are 32 stereoviews, including the Keystone View Company’s 1938 school social studies 25-view set.
There are views showing a 1930s house being constructed, early 20th-century houses, and homes of indigenous families. Stereoscopes will be available so visitors can experience the images’ 3D effect.
Also on display is a selection of catalog illustrations showing Sears, Roebuck & Co. house kits sold from 1908 to 1940.
The museum has a small research library, which can be used during museum hours. It contains books, documents and other stereoscopic resources, most published by the Keystone View Company of Meadville.
The museum is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from April through November.
• To tour the museum on a weekday: Contact director Lance Johnson at (814) 720-4306.
