STEPHENS-ABBOTT — To Destiny Stephens-Abbott and her husband, Justin Abbott, of Hermitage, Pa., at UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, Farrell, Pa., Saturday June 24, 2023, a son, Leelannd W-C-A Stephens-Abbott. The paternal grandparents, Debbie Abbott and Kenny Abbott, are Hadley residents.

