Bill Callahan, Western Pennsylvania community preservation coordinator for the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), will present a program on historic preservation on Wednesday. This is the historical society's first public meeting of the year.
The SHPO is a bureau within the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. The preservation coordinator's office is located at the Fort Pitt Museum in Pittsburgh where he is responsible for implementing state and federal historic preservation programs throughout the western region of the commonwealth. Callahan has over 30 years’ experience working with federal, state and local historic preservation programs in Pennsylvania, Illinois and Nebraska.
His talk on "Historic Preservation — What is it? Why do it? How do we do it?" will cover the economic benefits a community receives as a result of engaging in historic preservation programs. Also, he will explain the primary concepts of preservation planning, including a historic building survey and the importance of public engagement.
The meeting will be held in the council chamber at the Edinboro Municipal Building, 124 Meadville St. The business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., and Callahan's presentation will begin at 7. Refreshments will be available during the meeting.
Members and guests will have an opportunity to hear about the value of historic preservation, to learn what the society has planned for the year, to renew their memberships, and to meet up with old friends and neighbors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.