St. Philip Church in Linesville will hold fish fry dinners every Friday from 4-7 p.m. during the Lenten season.
The dinners will be held at St. Philip Parish Hall, and will be available as dine-in or take-out.
Updated: February 25, 2022 @ 12:14 am