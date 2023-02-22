St. Philip Church, 401 S. Mercer St., Linesville, will hold a fish fry on Fridays, starting this Friday and continuing through March 31.

Cost is $13. Take-outs are available.

Orders can be places Fridays after 2 p.m. by calling (814) 683-4275.

