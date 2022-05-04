The St. Hippolyte Le Nom du Pere Society had its regular monthly meeting on the first Wednesday of April. This meeting followed a meal of soup and bread and a celebration of the Stations of the Cross.
The meeting opened the meeting with a brief prayer, and the parishioners who were present were given the chance to ask for prayers for their special intentions. Nancy Buckley acted as hostess, and served her wonderful cupcakes!
Our Faith Formation students will be done with classes soon, but we all agreed that our Social Sunday lunches went smoothly this year. When our students return in the fall and resume doing the ministries once a month, Social Sunday lunches will be back! We also had a good turnout and lots of good soup before Stations of the Cross every Wednesday in Lent, so we will plan to continue these celebrations at alternating churches next year. Le Nom du Pere will be sponsoring receptions after Mass for our First Eucharist students, our Confirmation students and our graduating high school seniors. Parishioners should watch the bulletin for these dates in April and May.
Le Nom du Pere Society is thinking about getting a bus to attend a showing of "David" at the Sight and Sound Theater in Lancaster, possibly Oct. 14-15. The group is looking into booking a bus, getting a block of hotel rooms, and finding places to eat together for some meals. If interested, check future parish bulletins for further details.
The Kitchen Cleaning Bee on March 12 went well, and there are several other small maintenance projects being done. It is great to see more parishioners attending these meetings, and chores certainly go faster with more people helping! Our next meeting will be an hour earlier than usual, today at 6 p.m., so that we can work on setting up for our upcoming indoor garage sale.