The St. Hippolyte Le Nom Du Pere Society met on Jan. 2 for a brief meeting and a celebration of Christmas.
Our new president, Julie Foulk, led us in prayer. There were two Bible readings: Ephesians 4:1-4 and 1 Peter 4:8-12. Members then shared their special intentions. The minutes and the treasure’s report were available and there were no corrections.
The bake sale made a good profit, and this money will be given to two people who are in need of a little help this season. The society will have its French dinner on Feb. 12, cooked and served by members of the parish in a fancy restaurant setting. Details are available in the parish bulletin.
Foulk presented us with a list of areas and events that we will be focusing on this year. She would like to see one person step forward to be in charge of these. This person would not do all the work, but would be in charge of finding volunteers to help with activities.
The meeting was followed by a Christmas dinner and gift exchange. Everyone brought a dish to share, and everyone had a lot of fun playing a game to try to “steal” each other’s gifts!
This social and fundraising group dedicated to charity in the parish and the community meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the St. Hippolyte social hall. Everyone in the parish is encouraged to attend.