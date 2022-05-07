A rummage sale will be held at St. Brigid Social Hall, 967 Chancery Lane, Meadville, on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday (bag day) from 9 a.m. to noon.
St. Brigid rummage sale May 11 to 13
Trending Video
Judy Vaughn
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Sara Ann (Miller) Byler, age 76, of Panama, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 1st, 2022, surrounded by her family. Surviving is her husband, Daniel D. Byler, whom she was married to for 58 years. Also surviving are 6 daughters and 2 sons, 31 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, a…