St. Brigid Bidders
Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger were first in the A rank, north-south play, at the April 6 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 47. Average score was 40. Chester Mott and Lois Mott were second, 45.
Laura Reeck and Phillip Wolfe were first in the A rank, east-west play. Their score was 52. Average score was 40. Tony Nearhoof and Joanne Ende were second, 45.50.
