St. Brigid Bidders
Shirley Irish and Frank Grzegorzewski were first in the A rank, north-south play at the April 13 club championship/mentor game of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 101.50. Average score was 84. Marian Sherwood and Rick Klapthor were second, 94.50; Chester Mott and Lois Mott, third, 91.50; and Evelyn Lawrence and Kelly Jones, fourth, 87.50. B-rank winners were Sherwood and Klapthor, first; and Thomas Bennett and Robert Hellstrom, second, 83.50.
Erin Gonzalez and Alexander Bealles were first in the A rank, east-west play. Their score was 121.14. Average score was 84. Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger were second, 99.50; Wayne Wagamon and Roland Mariani, third, 95.43; and Anita Powell and Marilyn Renkes, fourth, 89.50. B-rank winners were Osborne and Berger, first; and Powell and Renkes, second.
