St. Brigid Bidders
Grant Shorts and Mark Baker were first in the A rank at the Sept. 8 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 70.74. Average score was 54. Jane Yusavage and J. Kelly Jones were second, 67.08; Wayne Wagamon and Roland Mariani, third, 63.71; and Shirley Irish and Barbara Grzegorzewski, fourth, 62.30.
B-rank winners were Phillip Wolfe and Laura Reeck, first, 56.25; and John Dietz and Thomas Bennett, second, 44.38.
