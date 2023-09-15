St. Brigid Bidders
Rick Klapthor and Jane Yusavage were first in the A rank, north-south play, at the Sept. 7 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 76. Average score was 63. Phillip Wolfe and Laura Reeck were second, 71.50; and Evelyn Lawrence and Grant Shorts tied with John Dietz and Mark Baker for third and fourth, 62.50. B-rank winners were Wolfe and Reeck, first; and Dietz and Baker, second.
Alexander Bealles and Erin Gonzalez were first in the A rank, east-west play. Their score was 86.50. Average score was 63. Joanne Ende and Barbara Spencer were second, 77; and Frank Smith and Michele Ackerman, third, 66. B-rank winners were Smith and Ackerman, first; and Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger, second, 55.50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.