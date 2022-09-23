St. Brigid Bidders
Shirley Irish and Chetan Mody were first in the A rank at the Sept. 22 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 75. Average score was 54. Frank Grzegorzewski and Barbara Grzegorzewski were second, 73.69; Frank Smith and Roland Mariani, third, 65.25; and Rick Klapthor and Terry Webster, fourth, 63.56.
B-rank winners were John Dietz and Mark Baker, first, 54; and Thomas Bennett and Robert Hellstrom, second, 45.56.
