St. Brigid Bidders
Shirley Irish and Frank Grzegorzewski were first in the A rank at the Sept. 15 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 65.25. Average score was 54. Wayne Wagamon and Roland Mariani were second, 64.69; Barbara Grzegorzewski and Peggy Weibel, third, 63; and Evelyn Lawrence and Berniece Auell, fourth, 58.50.
B-rank winners were Wagamon and Mariani, first; and Leslie Berger and Donald Osborne tied with Rick Klapthor and Terry Webster for second and third, 56.25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.