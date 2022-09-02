St. Brigid Bidders
Jane Yusavage and Thomas Yusavage were first in the A rank at the Sept. 1 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 92.00. Average score was 67.50. Frank Smith and Judith Murdock were second, 88; Rick Klapthor and Terry Webster, third, 74; Barbara Grzegorzewski and Steven Grzegorzewski, fourth, 70; and Joanne Ende and Barbara Spencer fifth, 69.50.
B-rank winners were Smith and Murdock, first; and Klapthor and Webster, second.
