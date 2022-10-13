St. Brigid Bidders
Joanne Ende and Barbara Spencer were first in the A rank at the Oct. 6 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 65.50. Average score was 54. Wayne Wagamon and Roland Mariani were second, 65; Barbara Grzegorzewski and Peggy Weibel, third, 63.50; and Dennis Tanner and Thomas Bennett, fourth, 56.50.
B-rank winners were Tanner and Bennett, first; and Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger, second, 51.
