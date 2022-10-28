St. Brigid Bidders
Chetan Mody and Frank Grzegorzewski were first in the A rank at the Oct. 27 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 42.67. Average score was 36. Frank Smith and Roland Mariani were second, 41.22; Barbara Grzegorzewski and Deborah Martin, third, 39.33; and Jane Yusavage and Thomas Yusavage, fourth, 38.61.
B-rank winners were Smith and Mariani, first; and Rick Klapthor and J. Kelly Jones, second, 34.83.
