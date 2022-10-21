St. Brigid Bidders
Rick Klapthor and Frank Smith were first in the A rank at the Oct. 20 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 64. Average score was 54. Berniece Auell and Barbara Grzegorzewski were second, 63.50; Jane Yusavage and Thomas Yusavage, third, 62.50; and Anne Jedlicka and Robert Hellstrom, fourth, 60.
B-rank winners were Klapthor and Smith, first; Jedlicka and Hellstrom, second; and Evelyn Lawrence and J. Kelly Jones, third, 53.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.