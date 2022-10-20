St. Brigid Bidders
Frank Smith and Roland Mariani were first in the A rank at the Oct. 13 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 67.50. Average score was 54. Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger tied with John Dietz and Mark Baker for second and third, 62.50; and Chester Mott and Lois Mott tied with Barbara Grzegorzewski and Berniece Auell for fourth and fifth, 56.
B-rank winners were Smith and Mariani, first; and Osborne and Berger tied with Dietz and Baker for second and third.
