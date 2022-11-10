Barbara Grzegorzewski and Rick Klapthor were first in the A rank at the Nov. 3 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 63.50. Shirley Irish and Kathleen Horan tied with Roland Mariani and Frank Smith for second and third, 60.50; and Joanne Ende and Barbara Spencer were fourth, 57.50. B-rank winners were Mariani and Smith, first; and Chester Mott and Lois Mott, second, 52.50.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you