Shirley Irish and Frank Grzegorzewski were first in the A rank at the Nov. 17 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 65.50. Average score was 54. Chetan Mody and Barbara Grzegorzewski were second, 63; John Dietz and Mark Baker, third, 55.50; and Rick Klapthor and Terry Webster, fourth, 54.50.
B-rank winners were Dietz and Baker, first; and Klapthor and Webster, second.
