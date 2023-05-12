St. Brigid Bidders
Joanne Ende and Barbara Spencer were first in the A rank, north-south play, at the May 4 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 100.57. Average score was 72. John Dietz and Pat Griffith were second, 78.29; and Berniece Auell and Evelyn Lawrence, third, 73.14. B-rank winners were Dietz and Griffith, first; and Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger, second, 70.86.
Shirley Irish and Frank Grzegorzewski were first in the A rank, east-west play. Their score was 87. Average score was 72. Phillip Wolfe and Laura Reeck were second, 82; and Roland Mariani and Wayne Wagamon, third, 80. B-rank winners were Wolfe and Reeck, first; and Mark Baker and Bernadette Corsi, second, 72.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.