St. Brigid Bidders
Anita Powell and Barbara Grzegorzewski were first in the A rank, north-south play, at the May 18 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 83.43. Average score was 72. Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger were second, 82.86; and Pat Ferrey and Rick Klapthor, third, 77.14. B-rank winners were Osborne and Berger, first; and Ferrey and Klapthor, second.
Erin Gonzalez and Alexander Bealles were first in the A rank, east-west play. Their score was 105.50. Average score was 72. Shirley Irish and Frank Grzegorzewski were second, 93.50; and Roland Mariani and Wayne Wagamon, third, 79. B-rank winners were Frank Smith and Diana Smith, first, 71.50; and Mindy Nearhoof and Bernadette Corsi, second, 58.
