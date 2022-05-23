Wayne Wagamon and Roland Mariani were first in the A rank at the May 12 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 77.63. Average score was 54. Shirley Irish and Frank Grzegorzewski were second, 65.25; Phillip Wolfe and Richard Weig, third, 60.19; and Jane Yusavage and Thomas Yusavage, fourth, 58. B-rank winners were Wagamon and Mariani, first; Wolfe and Weig, second; the Yusavages, third; and Joanne Ende and Barbara Spencer, fourth, 57.38.
Barbara Grzegorzewski and Phillip Wolfe were first at the May 19 game. Their score was 50.50. Average score was 42. Steven Grzegorzewski and Frank Grzegorzewski were second, 50; and Shirley Irish and Chetan Mody, third, 48.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.