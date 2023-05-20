St. Brigid Bidders
Shirley Irish and Frank Grzegorzewski were first in the A rank, north-south play, at the May 11 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 92.29. Average score was 72. Wayne Wagamon and Mary Anne Luty were second, 85.71; and Mindy Nearhoof and Barbara Spencer, third, 83.05. B-rank winners were Nearhoof and Spencer, first; and Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger, second, 71.62.
Alexander Bealles and Erin Gonzalez were first in the A rank, east-west play. Their score was 94.08. Average score was 72. Chetan Mody and Marc Sylvester were second, 82.50; and Thomas Bennett and Robert Hellstrom, third, 73.83. B-rank winners were Bennett and Hellstrom.
