St. Brigid Bidders
Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger were first in the A rank, north-south play at the March 30 mentor game of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 70.50. Average score was 63. Joanne Ende and Frank Smith were second, 68.50; and Evelyn Lawrence and Grant Shorts, third, 67. B-rank winners were Osborne and Berger.
Rita Walker and Thomas Yusavage were first in the A rank, east-west play. Their score was 86. Average score was 63. Diana Smith and Barbara Grzegorzewski were second, 72.50; and Pat Griffith and Phillip Wolfe, third, 71.50. B-rank winners were Walker and Yusavage, first; and Griffith and Wolfe, second.
