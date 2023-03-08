St. Brigid Bidders
Evelyn Lawrence and Mindy Nearhoof were first in the A rank at the March 2 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 66.55. Average score was 55. Shirley Irish and Frank Grzegorzewski were second, 64.90; Jane Yusavage and Thomas Yusavage, third, 63.25; Steven Grzegorzewski and Chetan Mody, fourth, 62.70; and Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger, fifth, 60.50.
B-rank winners were Osborne and Berger, first; Terry Webster and Tony Nearhoof, second, 59.40; Frank Smith and Diana Smith, third, 57.75; and Chester Mott and Lois Mott, fourth, 57.20.
