Chester Mott and Lois Mott were first in the A rank, north-south play, at the March 16 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 73.50. Average score was 63. Anita Powell and Steven Grzegorzewski were second, 72; and Jane Yusavage and Evelyn Lawrence, third, 68.50. B-rank winners were Marian Sherwood and Rick Klapthor tied with Diana Smith and Frank Smith for first and second, 67.50. Mindy Nearhoof and Joanne Ende were first in the A rank, east-west play. Their score was 80.50. Average score was 63. Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger were second, 68.50; and Rita Walker and Phillip Wolfe, third 67. B-rank winners were Nearhoof and Ende, first; and Osborne and Berger, second.
Shirley Irish and Chetan Mody were first in the A rank, north-south play, at the March 23 meeting. Their score was 75. Average score was 63. Marian Sherwood and Jane Yusavage were second, 74; and Phillip Wolfe and Laura Reeck, third, 68.50. B-rank winners were Wolfe and Reeck, first; and Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger, second, 63. Rita Walker and Roland Maeriani were first in the A rank, east-west play. Their score was 78.50. Average score was 63. Pat Griffith and Joanne Ende were second, 70.50; and Chester Mott and Lois Mott, third, 62.50. B-rank winners were Walker and Mariani, first; and Griffith and Ende, second.
