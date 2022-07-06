St. Brigid Bidders
Doris Kirsch and Steven Grzegorzewski were first in the A rank at the June 30 "UP" Club Championship of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 67.50. Average score was 54. Marc Sylvester and Chetan Mody were second, 66.94; Shirley Irish and Lois DiPlacido, third, 66.38; and Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger, fourth, 57.38.
B-rank winners were Osborne and Berger, first; and Rick Klapthor and Karen Steele, second, 53.44.
