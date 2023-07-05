St. Brigid Bidders
Shirley Irish and Peggy Weibel were first in the A rank, north-south play, at the June 29 club championship of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 101.14. Average score was 72. Phillip Wolfe and Thomas Baer were second, 77.71; and Evelyn Lawrence and Barbara Grzegorzewski, third, 77.14. B-rank winners were Wolfe and Baer, first; and Anne E. Wesley and Mary Anne Luty, second, 73.14. C-rank winners were Wesley and Luty.
Thomas Yusavage and Jane Yusavage were first in the A rank, east-west play, of the club championship. Their score was 103.50. Average score was 72. Bernadette Corsi and David Collura were tied with Barbara Spencer and Joanne Ende for second and third, 76.50. B-rank winners were Spencer and Ende, first; and Mark Baker and John Dietz, second, 74. C-rank winners were Baker and Dietz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.