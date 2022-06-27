St. Brigid Bidders
Steven Grzegorzewski and Lois PiPlacido were first in the A rank at the June 23 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 72. Average score was 54. Shirley Irish and Chetan Mody were second, 64.50; Joanne Ende and Barbara Spencer, third, 62; and Rick Klapthor and Karen Steele, fourth, 61.
B-rank winners were Ende and Spencer, first; Klapthor and Steele, second; and Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger, third, 48.50.
