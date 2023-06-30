St. Brigid Bidders
Shirley Irish and Barbara Grzegorzewski were first in the A rank, north-south play, at the June 22 North American Pairs game of the American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 115.50. Average score was 84. Rick Klapthor and Terry Webster were second, 112.50; and Joanne Ende and Barbara Spencer, third, 97. B-rank winners were Klapthor and Webster, first; Ende and Spencer, second; and Phillip Wolfe and Mindy Nearhoof, third, 91. C-rank winners were Wolfe and Nearhoof, first; and Mark Baker and John Dietz, second, 87.
Jane Yusavage and Thomas Yusavage were first in the A rank, east-play. Their score was 110. Average score was 84. Alexander Bealles and Erin Gonzalez were second, 100; and Frank Smith and Diana Smith, third, 93.50. B-rank winners were the Yusavages, first; the Smiths, second; and Roland Mariani and Don Goldstein, third, 84.50. C-rank winners were Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger, first, 83; and Elaine Limano and Mary Lou Brkovich, second, 76.
