St. Brigid Bidders
Marc Sylvester and Steven Grzegorzewski were first in the A rank at the June 16 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 62.50. Average score was 54. Shirley Irish and Lois DiPlacido were second, 62; Roland Mariani and Terry Webster, third, 56.50; and Phillip Wolfe and Berniece Auell, fourth, 54.
B-rank winners were Mariani and Webster, first; Wolfe and Auell, second; and Joanne Ende and Barbara Spencer, third, 53.50.
