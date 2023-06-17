St. Brigid Bidders
Jane Yusavage and Thomas Yusavage were first in the A rank, north-south play, at the June 1 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 95.14. Average score was 72. Terry Webster and Brenda Taylor were second, 91.43; and Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger, third, 78.38. B-rank winners were Webster and Taylor, first; and Osborne and Berger, second.
Shirley Irish and Chetan Mody were first in the A rank, east-west play. Their score was 97.25. Average score was 72. David Collura and Mark Baker were second, 78.92; and Laura Reeck and Phillip Wolfe, third, 76.58. B-rank winners were Reeck and Wolfe, first; and Thomas Bennett and Robert Hellstrom, second, 75.25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.