St. Brigid Bidders
Steven Grzegorzewski and Doris Kirsch were first in the A rank at the July 7 Up Club Championship of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 86.51. Average score was 67.50. Frank Smith and Terry Webster were second, 81.79; Phillip Wolfe and Berniece Auell, third, 78.40; Dennis Tanner and Linda Tanner, fourth, 74.60; and Shirley Irish and Barbara Grzegorzewski, fifth, 72.45.
B-rank winners were Smith and Webster, first; and the Tanners, second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.