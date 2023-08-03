St. Brigid Bidders
Shirley Irish and Chetan Mody were first in the A rank, north-south play, at the July 27 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 122.55. Average score was 94.50. Pamela Allen and Harry Allen Jr. were second, 120.70; Evelyn Lawrence and Judith Murdock, third, 109.69; and Mark Baker and John Dietz, fourth, 99.33. B-rank winners were Baker and Dietz, first; and Phillip Wolfe and Laura Reeck, second, 96.51.
Frank Smith and Diana Smith were first in the A rank, east-west play. Their score was 114.57. Average score was 94.50. Barbara Grzegorzewski and Elizabeth Karalexis were second, 113.71; Thomas Yusavage and Jane Yusavage, third, 111.71; and Roland Mariani and Mary Anne Luty, fourth, 99.21. B-rank winners were the Smiths, first; and Mariani and Luty, second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.