St. Brigid Bidders
Shirley Irish and Lois DiPlacido tied with Steven Grzegorzewski and Doris Kirsch for first and second at the July 14 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 77.06. Joanne Ende and Barbara Spencer were third, 67.50; and Barbara Grzegorzewski and Evelyn Lawrence, fourth, 58.
B-rank winners were Ende and Spencer, first; Rick Klapthor and Karen Steele, second, 50.63; and Roland Mariani and Judith Murdock, third, 49.50.
C-rank winners were John Dietz and Thomas Bennett, 45.56.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.