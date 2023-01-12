St. Brigid Bidders
Frank Smith and Evelyn Lawrence were first in the A rank at the Jan. 5 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 68.50. Average score was 54. David Donald and Barbara Grzegorzewski were second, 68; Chester Mott and Lois Mott, third, 65.50; and Jane Yusavage and Thomas Yusavage, fourth, 62.
B-rank winners were the Motts, first; Rick Klapthor and Mark Baker, second, 50; and John Dietz and Thomas Bennett, third, 49.
