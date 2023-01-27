St. Brigid Bidders
Shirley Irish and Chetan Mody were first in the A rank at the Jan. 26 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 47. Average score was 36. Barbara Grzegorzewski and Wayne Wagamon were second, 43.50; Jane Yusavage and Thomas Yusavage, third, 39.50; and Erin Gonzalez and Alexander Bealles, fourth, 38.50.
B-rank winners were Phillip Wolfe and Mark Baker, first, 35.50; and Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger, second, 35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.