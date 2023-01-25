St. Brigid Bidders
Chetan Mody and Frank Grzegorzewski were first in the A rank at the Jan. 19 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 90.60. Average score was 67.50. Alexander Bealles and Erin Gonzalez were second, 87.60; Jane Yusavage and Thomas Yusavage, third, 76.40; Shirley Irish and Barbara Grzegorzewski, fourth, 75.40; and Phillip Wolfe and Berniece Auell, fifth, 69.60.
B-rank winners were Frank Smith and Evelyn Lawrence, first, 67.50; Chester Mott and Lois Mott, second, 64.40; and Rick Klapthor and Terry Webster, third, 58.90.
