St. Brigid Bidders
Jane Yusavage and Thomas Yusavage were first in the A rank at the Jan. 12 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 70.31. Average score was 54. Laura Reeck and Phillip Wolfe were second, 62.50; Shirley Irish and Frank Grzegorzewski, third, 62.44; and Rick Klapthor and Terry Webster tied with Joanne Ende and Deborah Martin for fourth and fifth, 56.81.
B-rank winners were Reeck and Wolfe, first; and Klapthor and Webster tied with Ende and Martin for second and third.
C-rank winners were Reeck and Wolfe, first; and John Dietz and Mark Baker, second, 52.31.
