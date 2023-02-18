St. Brigid Bidders
Shirley Irish and Frank Grzegorzewski were in first place at the Feb. 9 MBC Mentor Game 2 of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 84.15. Average score was 66. Doris Kirsch and Steven Grzegorzewski were second, 79.75; Jane Yusavage and Diana Smith, third, 79.20; Alexander Bealles and Erin Gonzalez, fourth, 75.90; Evelyn Lawrence and Berniece Auell, fifth, 72.60; and Thomas Yusavage and David Shoup, sixth, 69.85.
